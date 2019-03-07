Adult Ball Hockey League registration now open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the Adult Ball Hockey League.

The City of Fort St. John Recreation is encouraging teams of up to 10 players to sign up for this year’s season of ball hockey.

Teams will have a chance to play in the league up to two times a week with games on Monday and Wednesday nights.

- Advertisement -

Registration is open until the starting day of April 29, 2019.

The 2019 season will run from April 29 to June 19, with the final tournament on June 22.

Registration is $250.00 per team if you choose to play once a week, or $500 if you commit to playing twice a week.

Team Captains can register and pay for the team at the Visitor’s Centre in the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The City would like to note that single registrations will be put on a list placed on teams with lower roster numbers.

Registrants must be 16 years of age or older and must bring a pair of clean indoor shoes.

For more information, you can call 250-785-4592 or email [email protected].