Fort St. John
Monday, March 18, 2019
Sports

Advanced ticket sales for Coy Cup to end on March 25

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Advanced ticket sales for the 2019 Coy Cup will be discontinued on March 25.

The final deadline to purchase tickets in advance is at 11:59 p.m. MST on March 25 at energetictickets.ca.

After March 25, tickets will be available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game starting at 12:00 p.m.

The 2019 Coy Cup takes place March 26 to the 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Here is the ticket pricing:

Reserved Seating Ticket Packages are $175 plus applicable fees

General Admission Ticket Packages are $135 plus applicable fees

Single game tickets will not go on sale until the Coy Cup tournament starts on March 26

 

The schedule for the Coy Cup can be found here.

