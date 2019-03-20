Air quality advisory for Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A ‘Dust Advisory’ has been issued for Fort St. John due to high concentrations of particulate matter (PM10).

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with Northern Health, issued the ‘Air Quality Advisory’ which will remain in effect until further notice.

Exposure to PM 10 is particularily a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, follow the advice of your health care provider.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air

pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.

For more information on current air quality; CLICK HERE

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.