8.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Air quality advisory for Fort St. John
News

Air quality advisory for Fort St. John

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A ‘Dust Advisory’ has been issued for Fort St. John due to high concentrations of particulate matter (PM10).

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with Northern Health, issued the ‘Air Quality Advisory’ which will remain in effect until further notice.

Exposure to PM 10 is particularily a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

- Advertisement -

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, follow the advice of your health care provider.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air
pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.

For more information on current air quality; CLICK HERE

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleNorthern BC High School Rodeo Gala next month
Next articleNotley kicks off election Day 2 with vow to add value to Alberta’s oil and gas

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Coroners Service releases updated data on illicit drug overdoses

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service has released reports looking at illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected deaths.According...
Read more
News

UBC needs your help with a rural health care survey

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Centre for Rural Health Research (CRHR) in the Department of Family Practice at the University...
Read more
Canadian Press

Canada says B.C.’s proposed permitting regime for pipelines is unconstitutional

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A lawyer for the federal government says British Columbia is overreaching with an unconstitutional effort to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

UBC needs your help with a rural health care survey

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Centre for Rural Health Research (CRHR) in the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia is trying...

Canada says B.C.’s proposed permitting regime for pipelines is unconstitutional

Book signing with local Authors at the Totem Mall

Province launches catch-up immunization program to protect against measles

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.