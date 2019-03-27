Alberta Liberal leader would give municipalities veto over oil and gas drilling

EDMONTON, A.B. – Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan says he would give municipalities a veto over oil and gas drilling within their boundaries if his party were to win the April 16 election.

He says that would allow local governments to plan for safe and sustainable growth and development.

Khan also says he would provide municipalities greater autonomy by amending the Municipal Government Act to formally recognize them as “a new order of government.”

New revenue-generating powers would go to Edmonton and Calgary, and those cities and their voters would be free to make decisions on taxes and spending.

A Liberal government would open talks with smaller municipalities to come up with similar powers.

Khan says he would also create an equitable cannabis revenue-sharing model.

“The NDP government has unfairly compensated cities on cannabis sales relative to the costs they are incurring for legalization,” he said in a release Wednesday.

Urban municipalities currently face unpredictable funding, downloading of costs and a lack of co-operation, he said.

“Our municipalities play an increasingly important role in the life of Albertans, but they are disrespected by higher orders of government.”