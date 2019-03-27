0.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Alberta premier Rachel Notley. Photo by Dave Cournoyer, Wikipedia creative commons
Home Canadian Press Alberta NDP's Notley promises $1.4B to expand network of roads for heavy...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alberta NDP’s Notley promises $1.4B to expand network of roads for heavy loads

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

FORT MCMURRAY, A.B. – NDP Leader Rachel Notley is promising to spend $1.4 billion to expand Alberta’s network of roads that handle large and oversized loads.

Notley says the current 6,500-kilometre network is recognized as one of the best in North America, but more needs to be done.

She says a re-elected NDP government would work to increase the network to cover 10,000 kilometres over the next six years.

- Advertisement -

Notley says loads such as oil and gas equipment and prefabricated houses would move much faster, saving time and money.

It was one of two new NDP platform announcements in Fort McMurray today ahead of the April 16 election.

Notley is also committing to build a secondary highway out of the oilsands city to ease congestion and to give residents an alternative escape route in an emergency.

She says people will never forget how residents were forced to flee down Highway 63 through a tunnel of flames as a raging forest fire torched parts of the municipality in 2016.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFort St John Flyers win over Prince Rupert in game two of Coy Cup
Next articleBlizzard Bicycle Club holds Roubaix race #3 on Sunday

RECENT STORIES

News

Game of Thrones throne found near Tumbler Ridge

Adam Reaburn -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Game of Thrones fans have found a throne hidden near Babcock Creek in Tumbler Ridge.The...
Read more
News

Hospital Foundation Announces Betty Pimm Endowment Fund

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced that Betty Pimm is being remembered...
Read more
News

Caribou engagement sessions scheduled for the Peace River Regional District

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Government has scheduled community engagement sessions allowing the public to provide their feedback on...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Dawson Creek wins 8-2 over Williams Lake in game one of...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Game one of the 2019 Coy Cup took place Tuesday afternoon with the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks taking on...

Hospital Foundation Announces Betty Pimm Endowment Fund

Registration for 2019 55+ BC Games opens April 1

Caribou engagement sessions scheduled for the Peace River Regional District

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.