10.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Arts Council seeks funding from District of Taylor for Community Engagement Project
News

Arts Council seeks funding from District of Taylor for Community Engagement Project

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent District of Taylor Council Meeting, members of the Fort St. John Community Arts Council provided a presentation, seeking support from the District.

The Arts Council is looking to have the District provide $6,000 toward the $75,000 Community Engagement Project.

Artspost Director, Sue Popesku, says the Community Engagement Project is to determine the level of arts, culture, and heritage within the North Peace, along with the economic impact that the arts have on the region.

- Advertisement -

“We would like to find out for sure and get it in writing, and official, the level of arts, culture and heritage activity in the North Peace, and the current demands on those resources because all of the groups that we are dealing with are non-profit groups. The economic impact of this sector has never really been identified and we would really like to have that nailed down.”

To date, the City of Fort St. John has contributed $20,000 to the Community Engagement Project.

The Arts Council has the potential of receiving $37,500 from the Department of Heritage and $6,000 each from Regional District Areas C and B, pending applications.

Currently, the Arts Council has a membership of 29 groups, including the School District 60 Band Program, the Fort St. John Film Society, and the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.

Mayor Rob Fraser questioned the actual impact the Arts has on the region and is looking for some numbers before proceeding with further support.

Council will consider funding the Community Engagement Project once impact numbers are included in the report.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers looking forward to game four of Provincials
Next articleChanges coming for this year’s Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Province releases review of hydraulic fracturing in B.C.

Adam Reaburn -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has released a review of hydraulic fracturing.  The report, prepared by a...
Read more
News

Road flooding continues as temperatures rise in the Region

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the temperatures rising in the Peace Region the roads continue to flood as...
Read more
News

Non-medical cannabis retail stores in Fort St. John continue to wait

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With non-medical cannabis retail stores opening their doors around the region, the question is...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Road flooding continues as temperatures rise in the Region

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the temperatures rising in the Peace Region the roads continue to flood as the days go along.According to...

Non-medical cannabis retail stores in Fort St. John continue to wait

Government meeting planned to discuss Mountain Caribou

Auditor General of B.C. gives good report to BC Hydro

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.