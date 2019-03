FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPHL finals could be complete by this Thursday.

Currently, the Grande Prairie Athletics are leading the series 3-2 over the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks following a win of 4-1 on Tuesday night.

According to NPHL.com, if the Athletics win game six this would be their second NPHL title of receiving the Campbell Cup.

- Advertisement -

Game six of the NPHL Finals is taking place this Thursday, March 21, in Grande Prairie. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Centre.