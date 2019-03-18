Avalanche Warning for Mountains of Western Canada

REVELSTOKE, B.C. – A Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users, is effective immediately by Avalanche Canada, in partnership with Parks Canada and Alberta’s Kananaskis Country applying to all the forecast regions in western Canada.

For a map of the regions involved, click here.

According to the warning, there will be a significant warming forecast to hit BC and Alberta this week. With the temperature rise will increase the likelihood of avalanches throughout the mountains. As well as the warm weather and BC’s spring break, it is expected more people will be heading into the mountains.

“This is the first big warming to hit our snowpack, which is still fairly complex and winter-like,” explains Senior Avalanche Forecaster Grant Helgeson. “Any time the snowpack is hit with a big change, it tends to de-stabilize. The temperatures are forecast to increase substantially this week, with no nighttime cooling. This will weaken the snowpack on all aspects, increasing the possibility of large natural avalanches as well making it easier for the weight of a person to trigger deeper weak layers.”

Avalanche Canada, Parks Canada and Kananaskis Country warns all backcountry users, including those going outside ski area boundaries, to keep careful track of their regional avalanche forecasts at www.avalanche.ca.

Everyone in a backcountry party needs the essential rescue gear—transceiver, probe and shovel—and the knowledge to use it. Ensure your party re-groups well away from avalanche slopes, including overhead hazard such as cornices says the warning.

Those heading to the mountains to snowshoe or explore the front country should also be aware that many popular summer trails are exposed to avalanche terrain. Plan ahead and research your route to make sure you are avoiding these areas.