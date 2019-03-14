4.6 C
B.C. Elementary Schools can improve their grades regardless of location or challenges

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Annual Ranking of B.C. Elementary Schools was released by the Fraser Institute.

This tool is an easy way for parents to compare the academic performance of the province’s schools. The report card ranks 955 public and independent elementary schools based on 10 academic indicators derived from the provincewide Foundation Skills Assessment (FSA) results.

“The report card offers parents information they can’t easily get anywhere else, about how their child’s school performs over time and compares to other schools in B.C.,” said Angela MacLeod, a senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute.

These are the rankings for schools in the North and South Peace Region;

  •   43/955 – JS Clark, Fort. Nelson
  •   43/955 – Hudson’s Hope, Hudson’s Hope
  •   95/955 – C.M. Finch, FSJ
  •   95/955 – Clearview. FSJ
  •   106/955 – Bert Ambrose, FSJ
  •   129/955 – Upper Pine, Rose Prairie
  •   134/955 – Alwin Hollan, FSJ
  •   195/955 – Baldonnel, Baldonnel
  •   261/955 – Crescent Park, DC
  •   261/955 – Pouce Coupe, Pouce Coupe
  •   285/955 – Little Prairie, Chetwynd
  •   285/955 – Taylor, Taylor
  •   311/955 – Robert Ogilvie, FSJ
  •   311/955 – Notre Dame, DC
  •   333/955 – Tumbler Ridge, Tumbler Ridge
  •   353/955 – Christian Life, FSJ
  •   452/955 – Charlie Lake, Charlie Lake
  •   452/955 – Central Arts, FSJ
  •   452/955 – Canalta, DC
  •   512/955 – Prespatou, Prespatou
  •   655/955 – Frank Ross, DC
  •   694/ 955 – Don Titus, Chetwynd
  •   771/955 – Duncan Cran, FSJ
  •   789/955 – Tremblay, DC
  •   825/955 – Windrem, Chetwynd
  •   862/955 – Peace Christian, Chetwynd

The Fraser Institute shares the data suggests every school is capable of improvement regardless of type, location and student characteristics.

The example provided by the ranking, ‘Armstrong Elementary in the city of Armstrong is the province’s fastest-improving school, climbing from a score of 1.9 (out of 10) in 2014 to 6.1 in 2018.  And Armstrong’s Grade 4 students showed significant improvement in reading, writing and math.’ and over the same time period, Maria Montessori in Victoria improved from 7.3 to 9.5—despite having a 20.1 percent special needs population.

“We often hear excuses in B.C. that schools can’t improve student performance because of the communities and students they serve, but the evidence suggests otherwise,” MacLeod said.

For the complete results on all ranked schools and to compare; CLICK HERE

