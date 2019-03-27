BC Coroners Service launches new interactive tool to help identify human remains

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service is launching a new interactive tool that will display key information on active unidentified human remains cases within the province.

According to the Coroners Service, the aim of this new tool is to generate new leads that will assist in closing these investigations.

The unidentified human remains interactive viewer is a web-mapping application containing spatial, temporal and statistical information on every active, unsolved UHR investigation in the province.

The Coroners Service says there are currently just under 200 unsolved and active cases involving unidentified human remains in B.C. Most of these involve cold cases, with the earliest dating back to 1953.

B.C. Chief Coroner, Lisa Lapointe, says this new technology will hopefully reach out to members of the public and bring closure to some of these investigations.

“By reaching out and engaging members of the public with the launch of this innovative tool, it’s our hope to gain new investigative leads that will lead to the identification of these unidentified individuals and bring closure to their families.”

Anyone with information or questions about any of the investigations displayed on the UHR interactive viewer should contact the Special Investigations Unit using the case number provided in the viewer at [email protected].

The UHR interactive viewer can be viewed on the B.C. Coroners Service’s website.