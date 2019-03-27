7.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The unidentified human remains (UHR) interactive viewer. Source B.C. Coroners Service
Home News BC Coroners Service launches new interactive tool to help identify human remains
News

BC Coroners Service launches new interactive tool to help identify human remains

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service is launching a new interactive tool that will display key information on active unidentified human remains cases within the province.

According to the Coroners Service, the aim of this new tool is to generate new leads that will assist in closing these investigations.

The unidentified human remains interactive viewer is a web-mapping application containing spatial, temporal and statistical information on every active, unsolved UHR investigation in the province.

- Advertisement -

The Coroners Service says there are currently just under 200 unsolved and active cases involving unidentified human remains in B.C. Most of these involve cold cases, with the earliest dating back to 1953.

B.C. Chief Coroner, Lisa Lapointe, says this new technology will hopefully reach out to members of the public and bring closure to some of these investigations.

“By reaching out and engaging members of the public with the launch of this innovative tool, it’s our hope to gain new investigative leads that will lead to the identification of these unidentified individuals and bring closure to their families.”

Anyone with information or questions about any of the investigations displayed on the UHR interactive viewer should contact the Special Investigations Unit using the case number provided in the viewer at [email protected].

The UHR interactive viewer can be viewed on the B.C. Coroners Service’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St John Curling Club to hold Fundraiser on April 27
Next articleStampeders win over Rampage in game three of Coy Cup

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Alberta Liberal leader would give municipalities veto over oil and gas drilling

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan says he would give municipalities a veto over oil and gas...
Read more
News

Gas prices expected to rise as of April 1

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Across Canada, prices at the pumps are expected to rise as of April 1.According...
Read more
News

Leader of the Liberal Party speaks on caribou recovery efforts

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - A recent press release by Andrew Wilkinson shares his frustration with Premier Horgan's plan for public...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens April 2

Scott Brooks -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Registration for the 2019 Emperor's Challenge will be open on April 2. The Emperor’s Challenge is a half marathon on Babcock...

Gas prices expected to rise as of April 1

Leader of the Liberal Party speaks on caribou recovery efforts

Tumbler Ridge Mayor shares the finder of the throne was fitting

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.