8.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News BC Coroners Service releases updated data on illicit drug overdoses
News

BC Coroners Service releases updated data on illicit drug overdoses

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released reports looking at illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected deaths.

According to the report, provincewide in January 2019 there were 90 suspected drug overdose deaths. This number equates to about 2.9 deaths per day.

Within the Northeast, so far this year, there have been three reported drug overdose deaths.

- Advertisement -

When it comes to fentanyl-detected deaths, across the Province there were 68 deaths in January 2019. This number equates to about 2.3 deaths per day.

Within the Northeast, during the month of January, there were two reported fentanyl-detected deaths.

According to the Coroners Service, the report excludes deaths if the fentanyl was known to be prescribed or the death was suspected to be due to intentional self-harm.

This data was compiled to better understand overall illicit drug overdose trends in
British Columbia and to inform other agencies’ public safety strategies in a timely manner.

Since the 2019 data reported is only for the month of January, data should be interpreted with caution and is subject to change as investigations conclude.

For more information on these reports, you can visit the Government of B.C.’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleHuskies fall to Kings in game four of finals
Next articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers continue to perform well at Provincials

RECENT STORIES

News

UBC needs your help with a rural health care survey

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Centre for Rural Health Research (CRHR) in the Department of Family Practice at the University...
Read more
Canadian Press

Canada says B.C.’s proposed permitting regime for pipelines is unconstitutional

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A lawyer for the federal government says British Columbia is overreaching with an unconstitutional effort to...
Read more
News

Book signing with local Authors at the Totem Mall

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Artists Bev Berg and Megan Knott will be at Coles in the Totem...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

UBC needs your help with a rural health care survey

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Centre for Rural Health Research (CRHR) in the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia is trying...

Canada says B.C.’s proposed permitting regime for pipelines is unconstitutional

Book signing with local Authors at the Totem Mall

Province launches catch-up immunization program to protect against measles

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.