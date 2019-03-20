BC Coroners Service releases updated data on illicit drug overdoses

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released reports looking at illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected deaths.

According to the report, provincewide in January 2019 there were 90 suspected drug overdose deaths. This number equates to about 2.9 deaths per day.

Within the Northeast, so far this year, there have been three reported drug overdose deaths.

When it comes to fentanyl-detected deaths, across the Province there were 68 deaths in January 2019. This number equates to about 2.3 deaths per day.

Within the Northeast, during the month of January, there were two reported fentanyl-detected deaths.

According to the Coroners Service, the report excludes deaths if the fentanyl was known to be prescribed or the death was suspected to be due to intentional self-harm.

This data was compiled to better understand overall illicit drug overdose trends in

British Columbia and to inform other agencies’ public safety strategies in a timely manner.

Since the 2019 data reported is only for the month of January, data should be interpreted with caution and is subject to change as investigations conclude.

For more information on these reports, you can visit the Government of B.C.’s website.