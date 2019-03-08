-8.2 C
Friday, March 8, 2019
Source B.C. Ministry of Agriculture
BC Government to introduce new legislation to strengthen the ALC

Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Government is introducing new legislation to strengthen the independence of the Agricultural Land Commission.

The new legislation is to fulfill the mandate of preserving the Agricultural Land Reserve while encouraging farming and ranching within British Columbia.

According to the Government, Bill 15, the agricultural land commission amendment act 2019, will continue the Ministry of Agriculture’s efforts to revitalize the ALR, the farmland within B.C. that’s protected for the province’s food security.

Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, says this bill will better protect farmland and encourage farming for future generations.

“The bill tabled today builds on the work we started over a year ago to better protect farmland and encourage farming and ranching in B.C. We are ensuring the commission has the tools and the governance model required to strengthen its independence and ability to act in the best interest of our farmland within the Agricultural Land Reserve, so that British Columbians are able to access safe, locally grown food for generations to come.”

If passed, the legislation will strengthen ALC governance and independence, and further protect land within the ALR.

The legislative changes are part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to revitalize the ALR and the ALC.

Scott Brooks
