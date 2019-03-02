BC Hydro says baby boomers are bigger energy hogs than millennials

VANCOUVER, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released a report that finds baby boomers think of themselves as the more energy-conscious generation, despite using more than double the electricity of millennials and annual costs being about $500 more.

The report finds baby boomers have a less favourable outlook on the electricity use habits of younger generations, with 53 percent thinking millennials use more electricity than them, while only 40 percent of millennials think boomers use more.

B.C. Hydro says boomers use more electricity than millennials because they typically have larger homes, more appliances and luxury amenities, and more energy-consuming home habits.

“Forty percent of boomers live in homes that are 2,000 square feet or larger, while 42 percent of millennials live in homes half that size or less. In fact, millennials are three times more likely to live in homes smaller than 500 square feet.”

According to the Crown Corporation, boomers’ bigger homes also mean they are likely to have more electronics, appliances and luxury amenities inside. For example, boomers are:

Twice as likely to have a pool and three times more likely to have a hot tub;

53 percent more likely to have a wine or beer fridge and 60 percent more likely to have heated floors, and;

25 percent more likely to have a home entertainment system.

For more ways to save energy and money, you can visit powersmart.ca.