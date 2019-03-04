-15.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 4, 2019
Hydro crews installing the first of 405 hydro towers for as part of the Site C Project. Source B.C. Hydro
BC Hydro starting to install towers for Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has started to install hydro towers, last week, as part of the ongoing work for the Site C Project.

According to Hydro, a total of 405 towers will be installed to support two new 500-kilovolt transmission lines running west from the Site C Dam on an existing transmission right-of-way to the south of the Peace River between the Peace Canyon generating station.

These 75-kilometre-long lines will connect Site C power to the rest of the Province’s power grid.

Map indicating the path of the transmission line. Source B.C. Hydro

B.C. Hydro says there will be increased vehicle traffic on the south side of the Peace River in and around the transmission line right-of-way, as it is cleared and the transmission lines are constructed.

They also warn that during the installation of the towers, disturbances could occur in relation to hunting and trapping activities.

To ensure the safety of the public and Hydro crews, B.C. Hydro is reminding hunters to watch for signs that indicate active work areas and do not hunt or shoot in areas where construction crews could be working.

For more information on the hydro tower installations, you can visit the Site C Project website.

