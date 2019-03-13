BC Oil and Gas update on Aboriginal Liaison Program

VICTORIA, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) has provided an update on recent activities and the status of the Aboriginal Liaison Program (ALP).

The ALP is a partnership between Indigenous communities in northern B.C., the OGC, and other provincial natural resource agencies.

According to the OGC, the partnering First Nation communities hire one of their local members as a monitor, to observe and report to their communities about resource development activities on their traditional territories.

The ALP provides training opportunities to improve Liaisons’ knowledge and understanding of development activities and impacts, as well as enabling them to inform their community members with objective, reliable, and sound information.

Interaction with Liaisons and participation in the ALP helps OGC staff learn directly of Indigenous peoples’ values and traditional knowledge in relation to oil and gas development. OGC staff regularly work with Liaisons when monitoring compliance and stewardship outcomes resulting from oil and gas activities, shared the OGC.

The OGC says they are committed to full participation in the ALP and supports Liaison involvement in the monitoring of oil and gas activities. Permit holders should be aware Liaisons might attend inspections, emergency response plan exercises, audits and environmental monitoring activities with OGC staff.

The following First Nations currently participate in the ALP:

Blueberry River First Nations

Prophet River First Nation

Saulteay First Nations

Fort Nelson First Nation

Carrier Sekani First Nations

Doig River First Nation

Haisla Nation

Lake Babine Nation

Nisga’a Lisims Government

The ALP was initiated by the OGC and Doig River First Nation in 2014, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) now leads the ALP and OGC staff to provide operational coordination functions.