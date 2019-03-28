BCCOS Officers pull over truck for littering and seize firearms

CHETWYND, B.C. – On March 26, B.C. Conservation Service Officers pulled over a vehicle for littering in the Sukunka Valley south of Chetwynd.

Conservation Officer, Murray Booth, says he and another officer noticed a vehicle driving in a suspicious manner and saw the front seat passenger throw a beer can out the window.

Once pulled over, they could smell an odour of beer from inside the truck and found two non-restricted firearms and ammunition of various calibres.

“Myself and another Conservation Officer were working in the Sukunka Valley south of Chetwynd on March 26. We observed a pickup truck being driven in a suspicious manner and saw the passenger in the front seat throw a beer can out the open window. We pulled the vehicle over for littering and noted three occupants, an odour of beer from inside the truck, two non-restricted firearms and ammunition of various calibres. None of the occupants had a valid firearms licence.”

According to Booth, the firearms and ammunition were seized as there was nobody with a valid firearms licence. The seized firearms did not belong to any of the three occupants of the truck, but rather to people they know.

Booth also said that all occupants were cooperative and the driver had not been drinking.

No further details will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

If you happen to witness any public safety, environmental or fish and wildlife violations, you are asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.