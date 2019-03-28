6.6 C
Thursday, March 28, 2019
BCUC establishing process for Indigenous Utilities Regulation Inquiry

Avatar Scott Brooks
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The British Columbia Utilities Commission is establishing a regulatory timetable for its inquiry into the regulation of Indigenous utilities in B.C.

The Inquiry, by Order G-71-19, will explore and seek feedback on a number of important questions such as what are the characteristics of an “Indigenous Utility”, and if these utilities should even be regulated.

BCUC says Indigenous peoples, all levels of government, utility owners and operators, the public and other organizations will have an opportunity to participate in the Inquiry.

The deadline to participate in the Inquiry is July 15, 2019.

For more information, you can visit the BCUC’s website.

Scott Brooks
