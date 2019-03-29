9.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Bellatrix plunges on proposal to trade debt for 83.5% of its equity...
Canadian PressEnergy News

Bellatrix plunges on proposal to trade debt for 83.5% of its equity value

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Shares in Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. fell by as much as 35 percent Friday after it proposed a deal that would leave its existing shareholders with just 16.5 percent of the company.

The Calgary-based oil and gas producer says it intends to exchange US$146 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2020 for US$100 million in new debt maturing in 2023, plus common shares totalling 51 percent of the company’s float.

It is also offering to trade $50 million in convertible debentures for another 32.5 percent of its common shares following the recapitalization.

- Advertisement -

Bellatrix says the transactions _ which are subject to approval by debtholders and court and regulatory authorities _ would reduce its total outstanding debt by about $110 million to about $328 million and reduce annual interest payments by over $12 million.

Two weeks ago, the company warned investors that its ability to continue as a going concern was in doubt given a pending credit review and uncertainty about refinancing its senior notes.

It said its net loss in 2018 was $146 million, compared with a net loss of $91 million in 2017.

Fourth-quarter 2018 production was about 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 71 percent natural gas, down six percent from the same period of 2017.

Bellatrix shares, which traded as low as 40 cents on Friday morning, were down 9.5 cents at 44.5 cents in late-afternoon trading.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleCanucks and Stampeders to battle it out tonight in Coy Cup semi-finals
Next articleTrump issues new permit for stalled Keystone XL pipeline

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Trump issues new permit for stalled Keystone XL pipeline

Canadian Press -
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has issued a new presidential permit allowing construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline,...
Read more
Canadian Press

Recently elected Democratic administration could also try to shut down existing pipeline

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A move by the governor of Michigan to halt work on a project to replace Enbridge...
Read more
Canadian Press

Potential Trans Mountain pipeline buyer says it agrees with federal principles

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - One of the leaders of a First Nations consortium planning to offer $6.8 billion for majority...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

B.C. announces agreement with legal aid lawyers

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - A one-time grant of $7.9 million to support the development of a new framework for legal aid funding was announced by...

Fort St. John Literacy Society needs Volunteers

City of Fort St. John Recreation to offer Archery Tag

Upper Pine Skate Shack burns down

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.