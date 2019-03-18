11 C
The Roubaix Cup series race
Blizzard Bicycle Club holds Roubaix race #2 on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held the Roubaix race #2 on Sunday at Baldonnel School.

Participants travelled along a 40 km gravel and mud delight.

It was a fierce three-way battle for the lead with Davide Loro coming out on top with a time of 1:41:10 over defending champ, Robert Sapp (1:41:43), Young gun, Nicolas Guliov held on for a third place (1:45:55) podium finish.

Darren Guliov took fourth (1:52:10) after Dan Webster bonked on the final leg to pull up the rear (1:52:20).

Gary Hilderman did one lap in the shorter distance in a time of one hour.

The third and final Roubaix race takes place next Sunday, March 24, at the Baldonnel School.

For more information, be sure to visit the Blizzard Bicycle Club’s Facebook page.

