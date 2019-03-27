0.6 C
Roubaix race #3 particpants on March 24, 2019. Source Facebook
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds Roubaix race #3 on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held the Roubaix race #3 on Sunday at Baldonnel School.

The winner of the The 2019 Roubaix Race series is Davide Loro.

Loro managed to edge out the defending champ with a whopping 12 points.

Race conditions on Sunday were dry, smooth and fast. Race #3 in the series showed the rest of the pack picking up steam with Nicolas “Young Gun” Guliov winning today’s race with a time of 1:17:54.

Defending champ Robert Sapp came on strong in second at 1:20:05, with Dan Webster hot on his heels at 1:22:28. Davide Loro finished in fourth at 1:26:02, Darren Guliov fifth at 1:26:10 and Gary Hilderman rounding out this impressive group of early season racers at 1:35:38.

Up next, the Blizzard Bicycle Club will be holding their Kal Tire 50km race on Sunday, March 31.

For more updates, you can visit the Blizzard Bicycle Club’s Facebook page.

