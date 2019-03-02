Boil Water Advisory remains in place for the Village of Rycroft

RYCROFT, A.B. – A local state of emergency and boil water advisory remains in place for residents of Rycroft.

Officials continue to repair a water main in the community that broke on Wednesday night. Due to extreme temperatures expected Saturday and forecast improved temperatures tomorrow, crews have paused digging operations in order to protect municipal infrastructure and mitigate any further damage.



Residents and businesses should have a trickle of water available in their taps and are encouraged to use water for non-drinking purposes as water pressure will allow.

If you do not have any water from your taps, please notify the Village office at 780-765-3652 in order to track water pressure.

Residents can continue to receive 4 litres of bottled water per day. A non-potable water supply, as well as bottled water, is available at Yanishewski’s shop at 4911 46 Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bottled water is also available at the CO-OP grocery store during regular business hours. Residents can use the showers and washrooms at the arena in Spirit River from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Emergency Operations Centre continues to be open at the Village office, crews continue to monitor the situation and updates will be published on the Village website and Facebook page through the emergency.

The Village will continue to post updates on their website www.rycroft.ca and Facebook page.