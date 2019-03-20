Book signing with local Authors at the Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Artists Bev Berg and Megan Knott will be at Coles in the Totem Mall to sign their recently released book Perfectly Me.

Saturday, March 23rd from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm the Totem Mall will provide face painting, activities and colouring sheets to celebrate the launch of the co-authored book.

Bev Berg and Megan Knott have co-authored children’s books around mental health.

Perfectly Me, is a story about Gracie Bear that knows there is no need to compare herself to anyone else. From her round little tummy, to her legs that stretch all the way to the floor, her body is perfect, just the way it is. This book celebrates all shapes and sizes while promoting positive body image.

