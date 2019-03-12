3.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
The Fort St. John Elks in action during a speed skating competition. Source FSJ Speed Skating Club
Sports

Braun and North perform at Olympic Oval Grand Prix Long Track Championships in Calgary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two members from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club were in Calgary on the weekend for the 2019 Olympic Oval Grand Prix Long Track Championships.

Brook Braun and Hannah North were representing Fort St. John at the Grand Prix event.

Elks Coach, Richard Stickle, says both girls performed really well at the Championships, adding that North had a number of personal bests for time.

“They both had really good meets, and both skated very well. Hannah ended up with a bunch of personal bests in every distance.”

Up next, the Elks will be sending Speed Skaters Emma North and Matthew Mitchell to the 2019 Canada West Short Track Championships.

The Short Track Championships take place March 23 and 24 in Grande Prairie.

