Brooks Whopper Wednesday, March 6th, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Burger King at the Gateway Plaza is celebrating ‘Brooks Whopper Wednesday’ where a portion from every whopper combo will be donated to Constable Brooks as he undergoes chemotherapy.

As of February 23, 2019, the GoFundMe account set in Brooks name shares, ‘Brooks got through his surgery, he’s in pain, but feeling better with the Cancer removed. He’s sitting down most of the time and on various drugs so is fairly drowsy. The biopsy should take 2 weeks. The doctor looked at his blood work and said that chemo can be done in Fort St. John. Right now Tony’s immune system is compromised so he is trying to stay local as much as possible.’

Trevor Bolin, Owner of the Fort St. John, Burger King said “We have done a few of these events in the three years we have been open, when we hear about someone that is in our community that’s going through a tough time or the family is working with them on the road to recovery, we like to get the community involved and ensure that we can all help out”

In July 2018, Brooks saved a mans life when he used his advanced medical training and managed to pack the wound to close off the artery inside the man’s arm and stop the flow of blood. The injured man was then airlifted to a Vancouver area hospital for treatment.

At the time of the incident, the detachment had received feedback from Vancouver Doctors who had inquired with the Doctor in charge of the Tactical Medical Program, to applaud the incredible work done by Cst. Brooks, who literally saved this man’s life, shared Sgt. Tyreman in July 2018.

“Someone like Constable Brooks, for example, a year ago he was mentioned as saving a mans life and getting him down to Vancouver,” said Bolin,” These are everyday people and they are everyday heroes in our community. They need help as all the rest of us do at some point in time.”

“We want to make sure, we good community members, neighbours, family and friends can help out,” said Bolin.

Whopper Wednesday combos are $4.99 with proceeds from each combo sale being donated to Brooks.

To view the GoFundMe Account; CLICK HERE

To view the Brooks Whopper Wednesday FB Event; CLICK HERE

