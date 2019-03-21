Brooks Whopper Wednesday raises $1591.00

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fundraising event hosted by Burger King, raised $1591.00 from a portion of every whopper combo sold being donated to Constable Brooks as he undergoes chemotherapy.

The event held on March 6th, 2019 saw a great response with a lot the community purchasing meals to support Constable Brooks.

Trevor Bolin, Owner of Burger King shared he loves seeing Fort St. John come together for one of it’s own.

”Just under 10% of the entire population of Fort St John joined us for Brooks’ Whopper Wednesday. We raised great money, and hopefully brought some awareness to issues that can affect local families. Const Brooks saved a life right here in Fort St John last year, and this is just a little of what we can give back when we all come together. Big thanks to the crew at BK, all the guests that helped us enjoy the very popular day, and Brook’s for all they have done for the community,” said Bolin.

In July 2018, Brooks saved a mans life when he used his advanced medical training and managed to pack the wound to close off the artery inside the man’s arm and stop the flow of blood. The injured man was then airlifted to a Vancouver area hospital for treatment.

At the time of the incident, the detachment had received feedback from Vancouver Doctors who had inquired with the Doctor in charge of the Tactical Medical Program, to applaud the incredible work done by Cst. Brooks, who literally saved this man’s life, shared Sgt. Tyreman in July 2018.

As of February 23, 2019, the GoFundMe account set in Brooks name shares, ‘Brooks got through his surgery, he’s in pain, but feeling better with the Cancer removed. He’s sitting down most of the time and on various drugs so is fairly drowsy. The biopsy should take 2 weeks. The doctor looked at his blood work and said that chemo can be done in Fort St. John. Right now Tony’s immune system is compromised so he is trying to stay local as much as possible.’

To view the GoFundMe Account; CLICK HERE