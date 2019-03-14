C4 Flyers win the Atom C Champions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John C4 Flyers are the recent winners of the Atom C Champions.

The C4 Flyers were the only team in the playoff pool to go undefeated winning game one 7-5 over Pomeroy Flyers, winning game two 4-3 over Bailey Helicopters, and winning game three 4-3 over Dawson Creek Peace Country Toyota.

In the finals, the C4 Flyers met once again with Bailey Helicopters. The Flyers managed to beat them in a close game of 3-2, winning the Atom C B-POOL division.