4.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
An oil and gas industry representative says Canada is falling behind the U.S. and other Arctic nations in developing its rich natural resources because of a five-year moratorium on offshore drilling until at least 2021. The floating drill rig Kulluk in Kodiak Island, Alaska's Kiliuda Bay as salvage teams conduct an in-depth assessment of its seaworthiness on Jan. 7, 2013.
Home News Canada 'falling behind' other nations because of Arctic moratorium: CAPP
News

Canada ‘falling behind’ other nations because of Arctic moratorium: CAPP

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. –  An oil and gas industry representative says Canada is “falling behind” the U.S. and other nations in developing its rich Arctic natural resources because of a five-year moratorium on offshore drilling in the North put in place in 2016.

But Northern Affairs minister Dominic LeBlanc defends the ban as a necessary device to ensure the resource is developed in a way that is environmentally sensitive, allows Indigenous input and is based on science.

The debate touched off in 2016 when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-U.S. president Barack Obama announced offshore Arctic development restrictions is being revisited at the Arctic Oil & Gas Symposium in Calgary.

- Advertisement -

Paul Barnes, Atlantic Canada and Arctic director for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, says recent moves by the U.S. under President Donald Trump to reopen the Alaskan Arctic to drilling illustrate Canada’s “lost opportunities.”

He says the ban on development creates uncertainty in the market and means Canada isn’t able to compete for investment dollars for Arctic drilling or related research, despite ongoing Arctic development by nations such as Norway and Russia.

But LeBlanc says Ottawa is using its time to consult with northern people, governments and industry and come up with a science-based report to inform its review of the moratorium in 2021.

“Done properly, oil and gas development can bring growth and prosperity to a region that in some cases may have been overlooked for a long time,” said LeBlanc.

“However, the development … must be done properly with the full support of scientific data and research.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articlePredators played two game series against Prince George Cougars on weekend
Next articleInconnu swimmers off to Edmonton for Alberta Spring Championships

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Expansion to LNG Canada to be decided by 2025

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Royal Dutch Shell and its partners have up until 2025 to decide to double...
Read more
News

New Report regarding the Management of Non-Operating Oil and Gas Sites

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C Auditor General (BCAG) just released their report on the BC Oil and Gas Commissions...
Read more
News

Load Restrictions may be placed on short notice

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With warmer temperatures rising the thaw has begun to affect the roads in which...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

New Report regarding the Management of Non-Operating Oil and Gas Sites

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C Auditor General (BCAG) just released their report on the BC Oil and Gas Commissions (OGC) management of non-operating Oil...

Load Restrictions may be placed on short notice

Fort St John RCMP remind drivers on the use of tinted...

Mounting orphan B.C. oil, gas wells pose environmental, financial risks: auditor

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.