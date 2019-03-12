Canadians Support Resource Development Projects says recent poll

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A poll conducted by a new Research Company on behalf of LNG Canada found a number of Canadians and British Columbians are in favour of resource development projects.

The online survey shares, 79 percent of Canadians and 71 percent of British Columbians express support for resource development projects. In addition, 61 percent of respondents across the country and 51 percent of those located in the westernmost province agree they are “tired of nothing getting built” in Canada and British Columbia, this number rising to 67 percent in northern B.C.

70 percent of Canadians, that is seven-in-ten people believe the “national economy will suffer if we can’t build resource projects.” shares the poll. In British Columbia, 63 percent feel this way about the possible effect on the provincial economy, including 74 percent of those in northern B.C.

The poll goes on to share 54 percent of Canadians believe, the country’s reputation “is harmed by protests against resource development projects.” In British Columbia, 52 percent express the same sentiment about the effect of protests against resource development projects, and fewer than a quarter (23 percent) think it’s possible to have unanimous support for resource development projects.

According to the poll, seven-in-ten British Columbians foresee a positive economic impact from LNG Canada’s liquefied natural gas export project in Kitimat, B.C. anticipate a positive economic impact from the project.

60 percent of Canadians believe Canada has a responsibility to “export natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in other countries.” according to the poll.

“When asked what would make them more likely to support resource development projects, 57 percent of British Columbians want assurances that the impact on the environment is limited,” says Mario Canseco, President of Research Co. “Other important considerations are guaranteeing that Canadians will get the first opportunity to work on the project (53 percent) and providing training and apprenticeship opportunities for young Canadians (46 percent).”