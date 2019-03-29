Canucks and Stampeders to battle it out tonight in Coy Cup semi-finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The semi-finals fo the 2019 Coy Cup takes place tonight, Friday, at the North Peace Arena.

The Dawson Creek Senior Canucks and the Williams Lake Stampeders will be battling it out for a spot in the finals.

Last night, Thursday, the Fort St. John Flyers won their third game in a row, winning the game 7-4 over the Stampeders.

- Advertisement -

Since the Flyers won that game, they have secured a berth in the Coy Cup Finals.

The Coy Cup semi-finals will be taking place tonight as the Canucks take on the Stampeders. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

The finals will be taking place on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

You can listen to the games live on 100.1 Moose FM or through the online player.

Tickets are available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game.