Fort St. John
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canucks beat Rampage in game five of 2019 Coy Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Prince Rupert Rampage took on the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Thursday afternoon for game five of the 2019 Coy Cup.

At the end of the first period, the score was tied at 0-0.

By the end of the second period, the score was tied again but this time at one apiece.

In the end, the Canucks would beat the Rampage 4-1.

Up next, game six of the Coy Cup takes place tonight, Thursday, as the Fort St. John Flyers take on the Williams Lake Stampeders with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

You can listen to the Flyers Coy Cup games live on 100.1 Moose FM or through the online player.

The 2019 Coy Cup runs now until March 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Tickets are available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game starting at noon.

Here is the full 2019 Coy Cup schedule:

Official 2019 Coy Cup Schedule. Source FSJ Flyers

Scott Brooks
