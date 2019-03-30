Canucks win Coy Cup semi-finals over Stampeders

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Senior Canucks took on the Williams Lake Stampeders on Friday night in the semi-finals of the 2019 Coy Cup.

Prior to puck drop, the Fort St. John Huskies were given pre-game honour for their recent victory of the NWJHL Championships for the second year in a row.

- Advertisement -

The Goaltenders were able to hold both sides at a deadlock of 0-0 by the end of the first period.

Then by the end of the second period, the Canucks were in the lead with a score of 4-1 over the Stampeders.

In the end, the Canucks were able to sweep the game with a win of 7-3 over the Stampeders.

The Canucks will now face the Fort St. John Flyers in the Coy Cup finals. Puck drop is tomorrow, Saturday, at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

You can listen to the games live on 100.1 Moose FM or through the online player.

Tickets will be available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game.