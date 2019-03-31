0 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, March 31, 2019
A photo of the Cariboo Cougars after their win on Saturday - Facebook
Sports

Cariboo Courgars with Fort St. John players win BC Hockey Major Midget League Championship

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Curtis Hammond, Johnny Herrington and Brophy Dunne helped the Cariboo Cougars win the B.C. Hockey Major Midget League Championship.

For the second straight season, the Cariboo Cougars and Fraser Valley Thunderbirds faced off in the BC Hockey Major Midget League (MML) Championship. This season, the Cougars avenged last season’s loss and won the best-of-three (3) series two (2) games to none in Abbotsford, BC. For Cariboo, it was their second league championship in the least three (3) years.

In game one (1) of the championship series, Cougars were back-stopped by netminder Xavier Cannon (Quesnel) who had the shutout in the 3-0 win. Curtis Hammond (Fort St. John) led the way offensively with a goal and an assist.

In game two (2), Cariboo exploded offensively taking a decisive 8-2 victory to take home the Cromie Memorial Cup. The Cougars were led by Jaxon Danilec (Prince George) and Fischer O’Brien (Prince George) with three (3) points each in the game.

Cariboo will now face the Calgary Buffaloes, the Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL) champions, at the Pacific Regional Championship, April 5-7, 2019 in Calgary. The winner of that series will earn a berth in the TELUS Cup, Canada’s National Midget Championship, being held April 22-28, 2019, in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

