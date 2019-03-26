8.4 C
Photo Credit: Fish &  Wildlife Compensation
NewsRegional

Caribou engagement sessions scheduled for the Peace River Regional District

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Government has scheduled community engagement sessions allowing the public to provide their feedback on two draft agreements to conserve southern mountain caribou populations.

The Government says the two draft agreements have been developed under section 11 of the federal Species at Risk Act.

According to the Government, the draft partnership agreement between B.C., Canada, West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations proposes specific habitat protection and restoration measures to recover the central group herds of southern mountain caribou.

A draft section 11 agreement between B.C. and Canada sets a framework for co-operation between the two governments to recover southern mountain caribou.

It is said that staff from the Provincial and Federal Governments and Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations will share information about the draft agreements and will be available to answer questions.

Here is a schedule of where and when these meeting will be taking place:

Chetwynd
Monday, April 1
5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Chetwynd Recreation Centre
4552 North Access Rd.

Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 2
5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre
11308 Alaska Rd.

Tumbler Ridge
Wednesday, April 3
5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Trend Mountain Hotel and Conference Centre
375 Southgate St.

Dawson Creek
Thursday, April 4
5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Encana Events Centre
#1 300 Hwy. 2

Overviews of the draft agreements, a feedback form, maps and general information can be found on the Government of B.C.’s website.

