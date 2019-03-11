1 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 11, 2019
CEO says nothing will stop LNG Canada

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The head of LNG Canada says he doesn’t see a scenario that would stop the project from being built.

In an interview with Bloomberg, LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz said: “I do not see a single scenario that would cause the construction of this pipeline to be stopped.”

The single largest investment project in Canada is already under construction in Kitimat.  The project will see natural gas shipped from Northeast B.C. to the Kitimat. 

One aspect of the project that is still being scrutinized is the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline.  A private citizen from Smithers has asked the National Energy Board to review if the pipeline should undergo a federal review.

On that topic, Catz told Bloomberg “It’s a complex world — the paths are not clear.”  Even if the NEB finds the pipeline needs to undergo a Federal Environmental review, Calitz believes there will be appealed in the court system.  “But what I am clear about is that this pipeline, by the time that happens, will be in advanced construction.”

For more on this story, visit the Bloomberg website.

