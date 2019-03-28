6.6 C
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Chamber of Commerce asking business owners to submit opinion on changes to the Employment Standards Act

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is asking business owners to submit their opinion on the changes that the Provincial Government is proposing to make on the Employment Standards Act.

The proposed changes, under the Act, include modifications to Sick Leave and Statutory Holiday Pay.
If modified, Sick Leave will be changing from the current five unpaid days per year to 10 paid days per year.

The eligibility requirements for statutory holiday pay will be relaxed, requiring employees to work or earn wages on 16 of the 60 days preceding a statutory holiday to be eligible for statutory holiday pay, as opposed to the current 15 of 30 days preceding statutory holidays.

The consultation period for these revisions ends March 31, 2019. 

To submit your opinion, you can send an email to [email protected].
Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
