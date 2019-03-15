3.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on Cyber Security March 19
News

Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on Cyber Security March 19

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is hosting another speaker series Luncheon on Tuesday, March 19 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

This month’s Luncheon is a presentation on Cyber Security and will be presented by Ron Borsholm of MNP.

Borsholm will present an in-depth discussion of the current cyber threat landscape and how to protect your organization from cyber threats and attacks.

- Advertisement -

Included in the presentation will be:

• The most common types of cyber-attacks and recent examples
• How to assess your business’s risks and vulnerabilities
• Specific requirements for companies that handle credit card information
• The most important steps you can take to protect your organization

MNP will also host a Chamber Business After 5 social, on March 19, at the MNP offices from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where there is an opportunity to discuss your cyber concerns with Borsholm.

To register for either event, you must register at the Chamber of Commerce’s website or by calling 250-785-6037.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleThe OGC responds to the results of the audit regarding non-operating oil and gas sites
Next articleTumbler Ridge is apart of Government Immigration Pilot Program

RECENT STORIES

News

Solidarity Matters holding Red Dress event tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Solidarity Matters will be showcasing a Red Dress event tonight, March 15, in the...
Read more
Canadian Press

TSB reduces tally of oil spilled by CN freight train in rural Manitoba

Canadian Press -
WINNIPEG, M.B. - Investigators have reduced their tally of how much oil spilled when a Canadian National freight train...
Read more
News

6th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference this May

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the 6th Annual Spark Women's Leadership Conference.This program is...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Salvation Army’s new walk-in Fridge and Freezer are now running

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army has been working hard to expand its Perishable Food Program and with their new walk-in Fridge...

Huskies fall to Kings on Thursday for game one of NWJHL...

GoFundMe ‘Support Fund’ for Matt Jr Beckerton

Tumbler Ridge is apart of Government Immigration Pilot Program

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.