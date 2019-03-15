Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on Cyber Security March 19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is hosting another speaker series Luncheon on Tuesday, March 19 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

This month’s Luncheon is a presentation on Cyber Security and will be presented by Ron Borsholm of MNP.

Borsholm will present an in-depth discussion of the current cyber threat landscape and how to protect your organization from cyber threats and attacks.

- Advertisement -

Included in the presentation will be:

• The most common types of cyber-attacks and recent examples

• How to assess your business’s risks and vulnerabilities

• Specific requirements for companies that handle credit card information

• The most important steps you can take to protect your organization

MNP will also host a Chamber Business After 5 social, on March 19, at the MNP offices from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where there is an opportunity to discuss your cyber concerns with Borsholm.

To register for either event, you must register at the Chamber of Commerce’s website or by calling 250-785-6037.