Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Sports

Changes coming for this year’s Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There are some changes coming to this year’s edition of the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge.

According to Event Organizer, Laurie Cardinal, there are some changes to this year’s event, such as moving the venue to the Beatton River Valley Hills, rather than at Big Bam Ski Hill.

“It’s changed. We’ve changed the location this year, so we’re doing it in the Beatton River Valley Hills, along the Cecil Lake Road.”

Other changes include the removal of the obstacle courses and they will be having the race start at one time.

“We have taken the obstacle course out this year, so we don’t have the obstacle, but we have now is a 5, a 10, a 15 kilometre, and a Half Marathon. Another thing different is we’re going to do one start-time for everybody at 8:00 in the morning.”

Sign up fees start from $25.00 to $55.00 depending on which distance you wish to participate in.

The Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge is a not-for-profit event, with 100 percent of the proceeds raised from this event going towards the Hot Meal Program at local schools.

The Verticle Slam Ultimate Challenge is taking place Saturday, June 8 at the Beatton River Valley Hills, with the shotgun at 8:00 a.m.

To register for this event, you can sign up online.

For more information, you can visit the Verticle Slam website or Facebook page.

Scott Brooks
