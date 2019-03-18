Charlie Lake Fire Department responds to fire on Sunday

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – At around 6:34 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Charlie Lake Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Poplar Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was found to be burning in a bedroom.

With quick action of the CLFD firefighters, the fire was knocked down, stopping the fire from spreading.

According to the Peace River Regional District, 18 firefighters were on scene, along with Engine 1, Engine 2, Tender 1, Rescue, and Squad 1 & 2.

B.C. Ambulance Service and B.C. Hydro attended the scene as well.