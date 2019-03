CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP received a report, on March 18, that several mailboxes had been broken into.

According to the RCMP, the mailboxes, located at the post office on 50th Street SW, were broken into sometime over this past weekend.

The investigation is ongoing and the Police are seeking the public’s assistance at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.