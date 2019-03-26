City Councillors set to recruit Surgeons

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a recent City Council meeting, Council passed a motion for Mayor Lori Ackerman or one of the Council Members to attend an upcoming Job Fair for recruiting Surgeons.

The City has been actively involved in the recruitment of professionals to FSJ to help ensure residents have access to quality and timely health care services as well as other professionals that will raise the bar with the ‘Move Up Here’ campaign.

The upcoming Job Fair for Recruiting Surgeons, in Penticton, on May 11, 2019, is an event that is a valuable opportunity to connect our community with surgical students and surgeons who are looking for positions in a rural community shared the City staff.

By going in person to the job fair ensures that Fort St. John will be represented as a desirable location. Sending a Council member shows the attendees of the job fair a member of the community who is passionate about our City and who can answer any questions they may have.

Recently Councillor Bolin attended a nurses conference and the results of going directly in person were impactful as Bolin shares ‘Fort St. John was the only Municipality represented at the event’, “It was great we had nurses sending their friends and co-workers down to our booth, it was non-stop nurses at our booth for two days, pretty fantastic”

In efforts to attract and retain more professionals to the area, the City created ‘Move up Here’ to be attractive recruitment of new people to the community.

In terms of the ‘Move Up Here’, “The Campaign is a celebration and showcase of the community,” said Ryan Harvey Communications Coordinator of the City of FSJ. Collaborating businesses included in the recruitment campaign are the Chamber of Commerce, School District, Northern Health, the Northern Lights College as well as others.

‘Move Up Here” has been submitted to larger online and hard copy publications to try to help attract a large range of people from different demographics as well as being used in different capacities for social sharing.

To read more about Nurse recruitment; CLICK HERE

The City of Fort St. John ‘Move up Here’ Campaign; CLICK HERE