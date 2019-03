FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City Staff will be removing the remains of the ice sculptures from the High on Ice Festival in the Centennial Park.

With the temperatures warming up, the City has shared the crews are working to remove the sculptures today, Thursday, March 7th, 2019 to prevent injury due to the ice melting.

City staff would like to share the ice slides will remain as long as possible until they are no longer deemed safe.

