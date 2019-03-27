7 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Concept drawing of 100 Street and 100 Avenue. Source City of Fort St. John
News

City of Fort St John launches Let’s Talk 100 Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the City of Fort St. John’s plan to improve 100 Street below and above ground, the City will be holding open houses for public consultation.

Currently, the City is undertaking a significant planning, design, and engagement
process to upgrade underground utilities along 100 Street while exploring options for above-ground improvements including sidewalks, vehicle lanes, street furnishings, and lighting.

Acting Mayor, Lilia Hansen, says this project is a big commitment when it comes to revitalizing downtown.

“This project signals a huge leap forward in our commitment to revitalize downtown. We know that underground infrastructure must be replaced and we want the input from our residents on this once in a lifetime opportunity to improve this major corridor.”

According to the City, the downtown has some of the oldest underground infrastructure, and last summer’s water main break was a clear indication that the time has come to proceed with this work.

While the overall project will extend from 96 Avenue to 110 Avenue, the City says the work will be undertaken in multiple construction phases, beginning at the southern end in 2020 and progressing northwards as determined by engineering requirements.

To date, there have been three consultation events confirmed, with the first one taking place on April 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information, and to sign up for the project newsletter, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

