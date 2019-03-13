1.2 C
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
City of Fort St John looking to update Subdivision and Development Servicing By-law

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a recent Committee of the Whole Meeting, City of Fort St. John Planning and Engineering Staff presented Council with a proposal to update the Subdivision and Development Servicing By-law.

The purpose of the presentation was to provide Council with a preview of proposed changes
to the current Subdivision and Development Servicing By-law No. 2120, 2013.

Britney Carlstrom, City Engineer, says some proposed changes to the By-law itself include the look and feel of the By-law and that the City will no longer reference development permits within the By-law.

“If you are to compare the two by-laws side-by-side, you’ll see that we substantially altered the look and feel of the By-law. This is for better organization and also for some legal and administrative changes. We no longer reference development permits in this By-law.”

Other proposed changes include the construction of streets in new subdivision development, landscaping, and the creation of drainage systems.

According to Staff, once adopted, these changes would result in a new by-law referred to as Subdivision and Development Servicing By-law No. 2405, 2019.

City Staff will now commence consultations with the Development Community before presenting the final draft to Council for the first and second reading in April.

