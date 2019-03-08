-8.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 8, 2019
Proposed cannabis retail store Photo by Vice
News

City of Fort St John receives application for non-medical cannabis retail store

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has received an application for a non-medical cannabis retail store.

West Coast Retail Holdings is seeking approval for a license to operate a store in Fort St. John.

The proposed store is to be located at 9831 – 98 A Avenue and is located in the allowable area of the City’s C-2 Zone for a cannabis retail store.

City Staff is recommending that Council approves the application as there are no concerns to it operating in the proposed location.

Within the application, the applicant is seeking to operate the store from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., seven days a week.

The hours of operation are within the timeframe permitted under the Cannabis
Licensing Regulation, 202/2018.

The application was filed to the City on February 5, 2019.

Council will decide approval of the store at the next Council Meeting on March 11.

