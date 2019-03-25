City of Fort St John receives award for Annual Financial Report

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John was recently awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting.

This award was given to the City by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the 2017 Annual Report.

Mayor Lori Ackerman says this award is a significant achievement as it shows that the City is ensuring open and transparent reporting.

“To achieve this award for the third consecutive year is a significant achievement and speaks to the accomplishments of Council and staff in ensuring open and transparent reporting.”

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

The 2017 Annual Report is available on the City’s website.