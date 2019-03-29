9.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 29, 2019
Archery Tag. Source City of Fort St. John Recreation
Sports

City of Fort St. John Recreation to offer Archery Tag

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is offering Archery Tag.

According to the City, Archery Tag is an ideal activity for workplace team building, parties, or just something fun to do with friends.

City staff will set up inflatable barriers and will provide you with bows, arrows, and masks; all you have to do is show up and shoot.

Archery Tag will be taking place at the Kids Arena Fieldhouse.

If you are interested in this activity, you can book a time online or by calling City Recreation at 250-785-4592.

It is to note that these bookings are available on weekends only at pre-allocated time slots.

For more information, you can email [email protected].

