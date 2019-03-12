City of Fort St. John reminds residents of water pooling with warmer temps

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With temperatures warming and the snow significantly melting, City staff are reminding residents to use caution when driving near or through pooling on the road.

Ryan Harvey, Communications Coordinator, City of Fort St. John shares that pooling is a cause of frozen catch basins. With City crews out steaming the basins, they are working on a priority basis with major routes first then areas that impose potential damage to properties.

Harvey warns to be careful in areas of pooling with the freeze-frost cycle there is a potential of pothole development in these locations. If you notice pooling you are asked to call 3.1.1, use the ‘Report a Problem Form’ on the website or use the City App.

The City always welcomes help, if you have a catch basin at the end of your driveway you want to keep clear this is always a help.

“There are brochures available on the website regarding protecting your home,” said Harvey, “Most homes have a backwater valve, there is information on the website how to look at that and make sure it is functioning”

Harvey goes on to share it is good to make sure your downspouts are pointed away from your home and your sump pump is working and draining appropriately, not into the sanitary sewer system. Also, make sure if snow has been piled near your house you have moved and cleared that away to allow the water to escape.

