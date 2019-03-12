City Staff authorized to file a by-law contravention in regards to illegal secondary suites

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a recent City of Fort St. John Council meeting, Council has given City Staff authorization to file a by-law contravention in regards to illegal secondary suites.

Planning and Engineering Staff were seeking permission from Council to file a By-law Contravention Notice for properties with the Land Title and Survey Authority of B.C. under Section 57 of the Community Charter.

The properties being filed under the By-law Contravention Notice include:

1. 11003 104A Avenue, PID 029-166-802;

2. 11005 104A Avenue, PID 029-166-799;

3. 10921 104A Avenue, PID 029-142-652;

4. 10923 104A Avenue, PID 029-142-661;

5. 10929 104A Avenue, PID 029-189-179;

6. 10931 104A Avenue, PID 029-189-187; and

7. 11107 104A Avenue, PID 029-242-444.

According to the City, parking congestion, unsightly properties, snow removal challenges and safety concerns are all impacts of these illegal secondary suites.

City Staff say the City and Council are working together with property owners to bring

their properties into compliance.

To date, 21 properties have had Notice on Title registered.

The complete list of properties with illegal secondary suites that have received a By-law Contravention Notice can be found on the City’s website.