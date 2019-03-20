Community grants up to $10,000 for local non-profits from BC Hydro

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – BC Hydro is offering Northern B.C. non-profits, registered charities and community organizations the opportunity to apply for a community grant.

Grants are available until March 29, 2019, through its Community Grant program.

BC Hydro works with local organizations that are committed to making a difference in their communities with projects focused on;

- Advertisement -

· developing smart energy ideas that promote energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and minimize environmental impacts;

· building the workforce of tomorrow by focusing on youth programs in trades, science, technology, engineering and math; and,

· safety education.

BC Hydro offers two types of grants;

· Grassroots Grants: funding up to $2,000 for local community-based programs.

· Broad Impact Grants: funding up to $10,000 for organizations who wish to expand an existing program or develop a new program in multiple communities.

In 2018, BC Hydro has funded organizations and projects, such as a Tsunami Warning Pole Marking Project to direct residents safely to high ground during an earthquake in Haida Gwaii-related emergencies. Science Alliance Summer Day Camps run by the Exploration Place in Prince George received a grant as well as the Central Interior BC Science Exhibition and the Northern BC Regional Science Fair.

To apply; CLICK HERE