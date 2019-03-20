13.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Community grants up to $10,000 for local non-profits from BC Hydro
News

Community grants up to $10,000 for local non-profits from BC Hydro

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – BC Hydro is offering Northern B.C. non-profits, registered charities and community organizations the opportunity to apply for a community grant.

Grants are available until March 29, 2019, through its Community Grant program.

BC Hydro works with local organizations that are committed to making a difference in their communities with projects focused on;

- Advertisement -

· developing smart energy ideas that promote energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and minimize environmental impacts;

· building the workforce of tomorrow by focusing on youth programs in trades, science,    technology, engineering and math; and,

·  safety education.

 BC Hydro offers two types of grants;

·  Grassroots Grants: funding up to $2,000 for local community-based programs.

·  Broad Impact Grants: funding up to $10,000 for organizations who wish to expand an existing program or develop a new program in multiple communities.

 In 2018, BC Hydro has funded organizations and projects, such as a Tsunami Warning Pole Marking Project to direct residents safely to high ground during an earthquake in Haida Gwaii-related emergencies. Science Alliance Summer Day Camps run by the Exploration Place in Prince George received a grant as well as the Central Interior BC Science Exhibition and the Northern BC Regional Science Fair.

 To apply; CLICK HERE  

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleTargeted methane emission cut rules estimated to save billions, says CERI study
Next articleBC Chamber of Commerce reports on the Budget 2019

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Coroners Service releases updated data on illicit drug overdoses

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service has released reports looking at illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected deaths.According...
Read more
News

UBC needs your help with a rural health care survey

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Centre for Rural Health Research (CRHR) in the Department of Family Practice at the University...
Read more
Canadian Press

Canada says B.C.’s proposed permitting regime for pipelines is unconstitutional

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A lawyer for the federal government says British Columbia is overreaching with an unconstitutional effort to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

UBC needs your help with a rural health care survey

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Centre for Rural Health Research (CRHR) in the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia is trying...

Canada says B.C.’s proposed permitting regime for pipelines is unconstitutional

Book signing with local Authors at the Totem Mall

Province launches catch-up immunization program to protect against measles

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.