Conservatives say Liberals fail to be transparent with canola farmers

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Federal Conservatives have put out a release claiming that the Liberals are failing to be transparent with canola farmers.

Luc Berthold, Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Agri-food, and Randy Hoback, Deputy Shadow Minister for International Trade, say the Liberals are blocking opposition attempts to get answers on the Canada-China trade dispute.

The Conservatives also feel that the Liberals have no plans on restoring exports to China.

“Today, the Liberals members of the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-food blocked opposition attempts to get answers on the Canada-China trade dispute. It is now crystal clear that the Liberals do not have a plan to restore Canadian canola exports to China.”

According to the Conservatives, canola growers are getting extremely concerned about the embargo on canola and are worried about how this will affect them.

“Conservatives have heard from canola growers loud and clear. They are extremely concerned that if the Chinese government’s trade embargo is not lifted, there will be massive ramifications on their families and well-being.”

The Conservatives are calling on the Liberal Government to do the right thing and take action on this file before further damage is done to the Canadian canola market.